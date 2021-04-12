Mumbai: Sena MP urges CM to rope in rly, MPT for Covid care centres

Amid pressure on the health infrastructure and stress on medical teams in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the city, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale urged the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take the help of Indian Railways and the Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) administration to put in place covid care centres.

In a letter, Shewale has brought to the CM’s notice that 890 coaches are available with the Western and Central Railway in which 2,500 beds can be made available for patients in these coaches. Shewale’s suggestion came a day after Thackeray during his meeting with the senior bureaucrats on Sunday evening has directed them to approach the Railways for sparing few coaches which can be used for quarantine and isolation purposes.

Further, Shewale said the MPT’s godowns are spread over 950 acre in the city that can be used for the setting up of Covid centre by incurring less expenses.

Shewale hailed the efforts made by the state government and the BrihanMumbai Mumbai Municipal Corporation in the implementation of corona containment measures in the city.

“However, it is necessary to seek the help of the railway administration to fill the shortage of beds. The Western Railway has 480 up-to-date coaches and the Central Railway has 410 coaches together they can create additional 2,500 beds. I have spoken to both the General Managers of Railways and they have agreed to it,” said Shewale.

Also, if a large covid center is concerned, Shewale said it can be set up in the Mumbai Port Trust’s go-downs situated over 950-acre in South Mumbai. “The cost of setting up the proposed covid care centre there will be less. It will be possible to treat all the patients in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area at one place,’’ he noted.

As far as the sale of Remdesivir is concerned, Shewale has urged the CM that it should be banned from the private medical stores. He suggested that the government centers should be set up at taluka and district level for its distribution.