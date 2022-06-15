Mumbai: Sena minister Anil Parab skips ED summons | ANI

Maharashtra transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to record his statement on Wednesday in a money laundering case did not appear before the agency due to prior commitments. The ED wanted to record Parab's statement in connection with its probe related to the Dapoli resort in Ratnagiri.

Parab, who was out of Mumbai, while speaking to media persons on Wednesday said, "I had received ED's notice on Tuesday itself. Since I am not in Mumbai, I could not visit the ED office. On reaching Mumbai, I will certainly visit the ED office. I have stated previously also that whatever questions authorities will ask me I will respond to them."

The ED officials on May 30 had made enquiries with a person in connection with the money laundering case related to a resort at Dapoli at Ratnagiri.

Last month, the ED officials had carried out searches at Mumbai, Pune and Dapoli, including premises linked to Parab and others.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had earlier alleged that Parab had constructed a resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district after violating Coastal Regulation Zone

In March this year, the Income Tax (I-T) department, during a search, had allegedly found evidence revealing that more than Rs 6 crore were spent on the construction of a prominent politician's (Anil Parab) resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district. The agency officials claimed that the said money was not accounted for in the books of account. As a result of the search action, cash of Rs. 66 lakh was seized.

According to the I-T officials, during the search, it was found that a parcel of land at Dapoli was purchased by Parab in 2017 for a consideration of Rs 1 crore but it was registered in 2019. This land was subsequently sold to a Mumbai-based cable operator in 2020 for a consideration of Rs 1.10 crore.