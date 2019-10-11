Mumbai: Semester nears end but FYJC admissions are on

Mumbai: Following 10 admission rounds, the state education department will conduct another round of admission for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) students.

Ironically, even though the first semester will soon get over, the admission process is still not concluded. It has been more than three months, as the process was started in June.

This additional round is being conducted, as some students have not secured admissions even after getting seats, since the state board delayed in declaring some results.

Bhaskarrao Babar, assistant deputy director of education, Mumbai region, said, “Students who have not secured admissions are ATKT students or students who have failed and applied for revaluation results.

The state board delayed in providing revaluation results to these students and we cannot deny them a chance to apply for admission.” In order to give admission to all students who registered through the FYJC online process, the state education department will conduct this additional admission round on first-come-first-served (FCFS) basis.

A senior officer managing the department said, “If we do not conduct an additional round, then these students will lose a whole academic year. It has been delayed and all colleges have begun the semester, so no colleges will accept their admissions. There are no regular students, we have students who have failed or had withdrawn admissions earlier.”

Authorities of junior colleges are irked with this delay in the FYJC admission process. Jayant Mane, a senior teacher of a suburban college, said, “It is already October and we have begun our first semester examinations. We have to complete the syllabus for the entire term.

The state should realise the inconvenience caused to both students and teachers due to the delay in admissions. We cannot keep going back and forth with the lessons every time there is a new round of admission.”

Students claim, they were waiting for their revaluation results from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Over 90,000 seats are still lying vacant in city colleges.