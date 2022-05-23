Mumbai: Selfie-point, virtual tours add to Byculla zoo's attraction

Mumbai: After registering a record number of visitors on Sunday, the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo at Byculla has now set up a selfie point, especially for kids. On Monday, the zoo recorded 12,000 footfalls with a large number of children taking pictures at the selfie point.

The zoo popularly known as 'Rani Baug' has started online tours as well. During these virtual tours, citizens get a chance to witness special documentaries on the YouTube channel 'The Mumbai Zoo' that has been produced on behalf of the zoo. Through the series 'Virtually Wild', some important events, stories and memories about the over 160-year-old Rani Baug are screened.

The fifth episode of the zoo's virtually wild series, 'Mumbaikar Leopard', was launched on Monday. Further, additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide unveiled a new Jungle Book near the Sloth Bear exhibit. The visitors could also see the new guest at the zoo, a male bear Shiva, brought from Nagpur zoo.

“Kids coming to the zoo enjoy taking selfies. Hence, we came up with the idea of a theme-based selfie-point, which has replicas of a bear and a fox. The average footfall of the zoo in summer is 7000-8000 on weekdays. However, the zoo recorded 12,000 visitors on Monday,” said, director of the zoo Dr Sanjay Tripathy.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:02 PM IST