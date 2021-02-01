Mumbai sees the highest vax turnout at 93%

Ninety-three per cent of the healthcare workers were inoculated on Monday at the 12 vaccination centres of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It is the highest turnout in the last 11 vaccine sessions. Officials have attributed this to the increase in more number of vaccine centres in the city and beneficiaries are coming forward considering there are no side effects.

According to data, the highest number – 1263 HCWs --were vaccinated at Rajawadi hospital, followed by 1078 BDBA hospital, 952 at BKC jumbo, 942 at BYL Nair hospital, 795 at RN Cooper, 645 at NESCO, 597 at KEM, 551 at Seven hills, 354 at Bhabha, 351 at LTMG (Sion), 108 at VN Desai and 71 at JJ hospital. “It is the first time more than 1,000 beneficiaries have been vaccinated at the centres in the last 11 days. Moreover, JJ hospital also witnessed 71 beneficiaries which are the highest turnout so far,” said an official.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said HCWs have become more aware of the vaccine and since they have started ‘walk-in’ the beneficiaries are visiting the centres according to their work time. “It is a good sign the turnout is increasing every alternate and soon will see 100 per cent turnout. Moreover, at the current pace, we can vaccinate daily between 15,000-25,000 beneficiaries. This can be augmented to 50,000 in the coming days. In the third phase, when the general public will be vaccinated, our capacity might have to go up further,” he said.

Meanwhile, the civic body has started the process of shortlisting private medical institutions in the city that would be interested in acquiring the permissions necessary for the vaccination process.