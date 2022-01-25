Mumbai sees season's second coldest morning; AQI improves slightly - See Pics

Mercury levels in Mumbai have dipped again with the city recording its' second coldest morning of the season on Tuesday.

IMD Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 13.4°C on morning while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2°C.

Mumbai witnessed its coldest morning this season on January 10, when the city recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2°C

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a slight improvement on Tuesday. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research’s (SAFAR), the city's AQI stood at 387 (very poor) on Tuesday morning.

Similarly, Pune's AQI stood at 372, also falling in the 'very poor' category.

A higher value of AQI indicates a higher level of pollutants in the air and hence a more severe impact on people's health.

A thick layer of fog shrouds parts of Maharashtra's Mumbai; visuals from Western Express Highway pic.twitter.com/FDVJdZPmxX — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Maharashtra | People light bonfires to keep themselves warm as temperatures drop in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/V5nmd9m1wB — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

Following the dust storm on Sunday, financial capital's air quality index (AQI) crossed 500 on Monday morning, settling in the ‘severe’ category.

Even as the AQI dropped to 453 by evening on Monday it remained in the severe category and worst as compared to other cities like Pune, Ahemdabad which too were hit by the dust storm.

On Monday evening Mumbai recorded AQI (PM 2.5 - fine inhalable particles) of 453 (severe), Pune and Ahemdabad recorded an AQI of 365 (very poor) and 311 (very poor) respectively, whereas Delhi during the same time recorded an AQI of 232.

SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe. CPCB states that ‘poor’ air quality can cause “breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.”

Of the nine monitoring locations operated by SAFAR across Mumbai (excluding Navi Mumbai), six of them showed significantly worse air quality than the city’s average on Monday recording AQI in the severe category.

On Monday evening Mazgaon registered the city’s most polluted air with an AQI of 573, followed by Colaba with an AQI of 513 followed by Malad - 453, Borivali - 451, Andheri - 426 and Chembur - 416 all in the severe category. The remaining locations recorded ‘very poor’ air on Monday included -- Bhandup - 382, Worli - 349 and Bandra-Kurla Complex - 328.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:58 AM IST