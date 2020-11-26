Mumbai sees over 1,000 cases on Wednesday

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 6,159 new infections and 65 Covid-19 deaths, pushing its tally to 17,95,959, with 46,748 fatalities till now. The state recovery rate is constant at 92.64 per cent, with 4,844 patients being recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 16,63,723.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported more than 1,000 cases on Wednesday, with 1,144 new infections and 17 covid-19 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 2,78,590, with 10,723 deaths so far.

Health experts and the state administration are expecting a second wave to hit Maharashtra by December-end. The next eight-10 days are crucial to ascertain how huge the surge might be.

Significantly, a state appointed task force of health experts has warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases in December-January. “Although there are differences, a majority of the 11-member task force of doctors feel another peak of cases would be between December 25 and January 26. They fear the period may see more cases than during the peak in the first two weeks of September, when the daily caseload was more than 20,000. We have asked district authorities to ramp up health infrastructure to manage 10% more cases than their highest active cases reported during the September peak,” said a senior health department official, on condition of anonymity.

State health officials said there has been no decision taken on imposing another lockdown and the number of cases in Maharashtra has reduced over the past few weeks compared to other states. “The growth rate of cases and number of infections in the state have reduced in comparison to Delhi, Goa and Kerala over the past few weeks. Our growth rate is 0.2% against the national rate of 0.4%,” he said.

The state’s per million testing rate is 74,207, with only six districts above the state average. While Mumbai and Pune test 1.31 lakh a million and Nagpur tests 1.25 lakh a million (as on November 19), Parbhani, Dhule, Hingoli, Buldhana and Nandurbar test less than 30,000 samples per million of population.