Mumbai sees massive drop in Covid-19 cases with over 11,000 fresh infections; positivity rate down from 30% to 20% in last 2 days

Mumbai on Tuesday, January 11, reported 11,647 new COVID-19 cases which are nearly lower by 8000 cases than day before yesterday. However, 83 percent of patients are asymptomatic. With today's cases, the tally reached 9,39,867.

The positivity rate of the maximum city has gone down to 20 percent from 30 percent. The daily covid cases are down from 20,700 to 11,647 in last 4 days.

14,980 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 8,20,313. Now, there are 1,00,523 active cases in the city.

City recorded 2 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday which pushed its fatality count to 16,413 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Tuesday, 62,097 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 14325,144, tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 36 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 1.87 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 63 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 85 percent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 07:51 PM IST