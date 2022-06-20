Mumbai sees marginal rise in daily COVID-19 tally with 2,087 new infections, active cases above 13,000 | PTI

The city witnessed a marginal rise in Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 2,087 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours as compared to 2,054 the previous day, while one patient died of the infection, taking the death toll to 19,853. There are currently 13,897 active cases in the city. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,004 new cases in the last 24 hours, with 3,085 recoveries recorded.

Among the new cases recorded in the city, 95 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic, with 2.63 per cent (652 patients) requiring hospitalisation. The BMC has increased surveillance and testing, with wards having a poor doubling rate also being monitored, said health officials. Wards with poor doubling rates – less than the city's average doubling rate of 381 days – include M/West (Chembur-W), H/West (Bandra), A (Colaba) and M/East (Chembur-E).

The doubling rate of M/West ward is 272 days. Health officials are trying to convince citizens of the ward who are eligible for a booster dose of the vaccine to get jabbed. Meanwhile, officials of H/West ward, which has a doubling rate of 273 days, have started testing high-risk contacts of positive patients. Further, an awareness drive is being conducted in A ward, having a doubling rate of 277 days, to get symptomatic residents of high-rises tested for Covid, said the civic officials.