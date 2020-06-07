Coronavirus update: With 57 fatalities in 24 hours, Mumbai sees highest number of deaths on Saturday

City reported the highest single-day deaths on Saturday, with 57 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,575 until now. The previous highest death toll reported in a 24-hour period was 54 deaths, reported on May 30.

Meanwhile, for the fifth consecutive Maharashtra has reported more than 100 covid-19 deaths. On Saturday, 120 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with 2,739 new corona cases in the state. Taking the total positive count to 82,968 with 2,969 fatalities until now. Till date 37,390 patients have been recovered, with 2,234 being discharged from various hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours.

Fifty-eight of the 120 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by 10 in Thane, Pune, six each in NaviMumbai and Ulhasnagar, five each in Mira-Bhayander, Nashik and Satara, three in Bhiwandi, two each in Malegaon, Solapur, Aurangabad, Akola and Amravati and one each in Vasai-Virar and Palghar.

“Thirty of the 120 deaths in the state occurred in the last two days, while the remaining 90 are from the period May 3 to June 3, which have been added to the state’s toll now, after review. The health department said that in 57.5 per cent of the cases, the victims had comorbidities,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city recorded 1,275 new cases taking the total positive count to 47,354 cases, with 1,575 deaths so far.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC said all symptomatic patients having Covid like symptoms such as fever, cough, breathlessness, sore throat etc. should get tested by visiting nearby BMC dispensaries, screening OPD of the hospitals / DCHC / CCC 1 or through the physician.

“All direct and high risk contacts of confirmed positive case, who are quarantined at home are to be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact with the positive patients or if any of the direct and high risk contacts of confirmed positive cases developed symptoms before day 5 of coming in contact with the confirmed positive patients. All such people can directly approach the laboratories for home collection of swab for which no prescription from RMP will be required,” she said.

“Moreover, self – attestation letter shall be submitted by such person to the laboratories certifying that they are high risk contacts of the Covid positive patients, stating the name of Covid positive patients ( high risk contacts are those in house or in close contact with the patients more than for 6 hours),” Dr Shah added.

As on Saturday, Maharashtra had 85 laboratories that were testing for Covid-19, of which 47 were government and 37 were private laboratories. A total of 5.37 lakh samples have been tested so far, according to the state government.

Maharashtra is carrying out 3,827 tests per 10 lakh of population, as against the national average of 2,832 tests per 10 lakh of population.