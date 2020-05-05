Mumbai sees 96% rise in cases in a month

Mumbai: There has been a 96 per cent rise in the number of corona cases in Mumbai in just one month. According to the BMC, by April 3, the city had recorded 490 cases, which increased 18-fold to 8,613 by May 3.

Civic officials and health experts have attributed the surge in number to the aggressive testing and tracing of high-risk contacts. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said that the numbers increased due to their increased testing capacity and tracing of all close contact of positive cases.

“Around 95,000 people have been tested in Mumbai so far, of which 8,613 have been COVID19 positive, which means only nonperception the overall population. However, the recovery rate of Mumbai is 20per cent,” he said.

He further said, most of the cases are from slum areas following which they have set up fever clinics at every containment zone through which they are able to trace high-risk contact. “There are many factors due to which cases have increased in Mumbai as people need to follow protocol so that they do not get infected.