Mumbai sees 96% rise in cases in a month

Mumbai: There has been a 96 per cent rise in the number of corona cases in Mumbai in just one month. According to the BMC, by April 3, the city had recorded 490 cases, which increased 18-fold to 8,613 by May 3.
Civic officials and health experts have attributed the surge in number to the aggressive testing and tracing of high-risk contacts. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said that the numbers increased due to their increased testing capacity and tracing of all close contact of positive cases.
“Around 95,000 people have been tested in Mumbai so far, of which 8,613 have been COVID19 positive, which means only nonperception the overall population. However, the recovery rate of Mumbai is 20per cent,” he said.
He further said, most of the cases are from slum areas following which they have set up fever clinics at every containment zone through which they are able to trace high-risk contact. “There are many factors due to which cases have increased in Mumbai as people need to follow protocol so that they do not get infected.
But considering the existing population of Mumbai, it is hard to control cases,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC. Dr Sadhana Tayade, who heads the state directorate of health services, said despite the rising tally and toll, there were a few good developments.
“While most metros, including Mumbai and Pune, are still in the red phase, the doubling time of the infection has increased and the death rate dropped,” she said. Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist, PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC, said, they are seeing a significant rise in the prevalence of the infection among individuals screened at the hospital for a non-COVID illness.
This would suggest that the prevalence of infection among asymptomatic individuals in the community may be much higher than what is reported from the testing of those with symptoms, and unless we aggressively test in the community with either PCR-based or antibody-based tests, the true prevalence of the disease may be underestimated.
“However, in the absence of a severe increase in death rates, a widespread prevalence of the disease with low mortality might indicate a milder version of the virus or some other protective factors at play, and this actually might be good news,” he said.
