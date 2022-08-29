Mumbai sees 351 COVID-19 cases, three fatalities | File Photo

Mumbai on Monday reported 351 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities taking the tally to 11,43,669 and the toll to 19,691, the civic body said.

Of the fresh infections, 34 patients are symptomatic and admitted to hospitals.

A total of 425 patients in Mumbai remain hospitalised as of Monday for COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

The number of recoveries in the metropolis rose to 11,19,250 after 589 people were discharged. The number of active cases stands at 4,728, the bulletin said.

The Mumbai civic body tested 6,700 samples in the last 24 hours, raising the cumulative number of tests to 1,80,82,587, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate is 97.9 per cent. The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai between August 22 and 28 stood at 0.063 per cent. The doubling rate is 1,098 days, the bulletin said.