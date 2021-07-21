Mumbai: Seeking buyer for used bed on e-portal, man duped of ₹48K

Are you are planning to sell used goods on online marketplaces and e-commerce portals? Be sure to cross check and verify the credentials of the person with whom you are striking a deal, or you may fall prey to the evil designs of cyber crooks who are constantly updating methods to siphon off money.

A 40-year-old lab technician from Bhayandar learnt it the hard way after he was duped of Rs. 63,500 via multiple Quick Response (QR) code transactions. In his complaint to the police, the technician stated that, soon after placing an advertisement on the popular e-commerce portal to sell a used sofa for Rs. 6,999, he received a call from a crook posing as prospective “buyer” showing keen interest to purchase the used sofa--on-sale. After agreeing to pay Rs. 6,999 for the furniture, the caller said he could make an online payment before taking the delivery.

Subsequently, the crook generated multiple QR codes and the complainant scanned all of them without even realizing that the money was not being transferred to him but deducted from his account. The crook apparently kept his target engaged on the phone call while making him scan the QR codes to wipe-out the cash, not only from his account linked to the e-wallet, but also from his father’s savings account.

Based on the complaint, the Navghar police registered an offence under section 420 of the IPC and sections 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act against the unidentified caller. Further investigations were underway.