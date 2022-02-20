Mumbai: Sedan topples on Worli Seaface as speeding car hits divider, no casualty reported

Lucky escape for four as the occupants, including the 21-year-driver of a black sedan car toppled near Worli Seaface after hitting a divider on Sunday morning. The accident was so intense that the coconut tree on the footpath was uprooted after the car flipped and landed off the road. A case of rash driving and endangering life and personal safety of others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

According to police, the incident occurred on the northbound arm of the Worli Seaface Road, opposite Piramal House, when the car driven by the 21-year-old student, Mihir Zarapkar, a Tardeo resident came speeding at 70 kilometers per hour. The driver lost control of his sedan car, MH-04-DR-5955 and hit a divider, following which the Maruti Suzuki SX4 flipped over and went sliding towards the footpath on the left, said Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5).

Police said that it was a lucky escape as there were no fatalities and the occupants sustained minor injuries. The locals immediately alerted the police control room and the officers rushed to the spot, following which the occupants, driver was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Worli Police have booked Zarapkar under section 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. They are, however, yet to make the arrest unless the accused is fit to be discharged, added DCP Dahiya.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 08:19 PM IST