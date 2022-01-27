Mumbai: Security guard dies in Powai after man punches him in case of mistaken identity

A 23-year-old man allegedly pushed a residential building watchman in a fit of anger wherein the latter sustained an injury on January 24, succumbing to it two days later in Powai. The police have arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on the night of January 23, when one of the watchmen-- Dhansingh Parki of Lokvihar Society in Powai, had called a woman pretending to be the deceased, Chandrashekhar Gopal Shetty, another security guard, and passed a lewd comment over the phone call. When the woman told her son, Gopal Gurkha, 23, he threw a fit and confronted Shetty, assuming that he was the one who passed the lewd comment.

During this confrontation, Gurkha allegedly punched Shetty and pushed him on the floor, said police. Following this, Shetty had sustained an injury on the back of his head, and was immediately rushed to the Holy Spirit hospital, where he was administered treatment. Subsequently, the Powai Police had booked Gurkha under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt (section 325) on January 24.

On Sunday evening, however, Shetty succumbed to his injuries during treatment and the Powai Police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (section 304). Gurkha was subsequently arrested and booked for the charges on Sunday. He will be produced in the local magistrate court for further investigation.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 03:26 PM IST