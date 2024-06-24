Mumbai: Security Guard Booked For Thrashing Restaurant Owner In Dombivali

Navi Mumbai: Father, Son & His Friend Booked For Assaulting Traffic Cop Over Fine Dispute |

The Manpada police booked a case against three guards who allegedly assaulted an owner of a restaurant in Dombivli's high-rise society. The police said that the victim has been identified as Abhishek Joshi, 35, who lives with his wife and children in Palava Phase 2 in Dombivli. Joshi runs a dhaba on Taloja Road in Dombivli.

According to the FIR, the case was filed by Abhishek Joshi. Joshi stated in the FIR that on June 22, at about 7:35, he received an online call for food delivery at Palava Phase 2. He, along with one of the staff, Vicky Ratekar, went to the location to deliver the food on their bike. A security guard, Jitendra Kevane, was posted at the building gate. Kevane told Abhishek to enter his name in the registered book of the building before entry. Abhishek told him that the food order was placed by a known person.

Thereafter, Abhishek asked his staff to make an entry, and Kevane started a heated argument with him. He went to the building, placed an order, and returned from the building. Kevane stopped him, and called the supervisor, and two bouncers.

They all together started a heated argument, abused him, and said that he would not have followed the rule. They all together beat him with hands and legs and bamboo, resulting in bleeding from his nose. He managed to escape from the building, alerted his wife, and called the police. Thereafter, they fled from the scene.

The police said that he approached to police station and lodged a case against one idnentifed Jitendra Kevane and two unknown. The Manpada police said that a case was registered under sections 324,323,504,506,34 of the Indian Penal Code.