Mumbai: Section 144 is clamped

Mumbai: Prohibitory orders have been clamped in parts of south Mumbai – in the vicinity of the ED office at Ballard Pier -- in view of the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's impending visit on Friday afternoon.

The orders, issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), bar assembly of more than four persons at one place in the effective areas.

As another precautionary measure, the police have barred entry of private vehicles into the Ballard Pier area by barricading all roads. The police said that only 'authorised' vehicles would be allowed to enter the busy business district.

The entire area has been declared a no parking zone during daytime. "We have taken adequate measures for Pawar's visit and there will be sufficient deployment of policemen in the area to maintain order," said Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranay Ashok (DCP).