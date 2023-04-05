Mumbai: Second woman who drank poison outside assembly also dead | File Photo

The second woman who drank pesticide outside Mantralaya on March 27 died at a hospital in Pune on Tuesday, police said.

Sangeeta Dhavare, 45, was from Navi Mumbai. Her husband, a constable, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Navi Mumbai following a hit-and-run incident. According to a source, the hospital allegedly botched the treatment, which left one of his legs paralysed, but the police had refused to take action.

First woman had died the next day of the incident

On March 27 another woman, Sheetal Gadekar, had consumed pesticide outside the main gate of the assembly. She died in JJ Hospital the next day. The 45-year-old, who was from Pune, and Dhavare had come together and drank poison at the same time. The police are searching for an activists who they claim brought the two together.

Why the women was protesting

A few years ago Dhavare’s husband, Hanumant Dhavare, was posted at a police check point on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai when a speeding Innova crashed into the barricades and hit him, resulting in serious injuries, according to the source.

The driver of the car was in an inebriated state but the police had failed to take action against him, the source said, adding that Dhavare had raised the case with senior officials, to no avail. To make matters worse the botched treatment at the hospital had left him unable to walk, the source said.

Gadekar and her husband owned a hotel in Dhule’s MIDC, which had been sold to someone else without their knowledge, the source said. Gadekar was distraught by the police’s alleged refusal to take action. After Dhavare and Gadekar drank poison, the Marine Drive police admitted them to JJ Hospital. Gadekar died the next day. Dhavare’s family later had her moved to Sassoon Hospital in Pune.