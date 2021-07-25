Mumbai: Second rake of Metro line 2A and 7 arrives

The second rake of Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) has arrived Mumbai. According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) after successfully completing all testing in next two months the said rake will be introduced to the trial run.

A total of ten rakes both the metro lines will be made operational. Of which first rake had already arrived in Mumbai Charkop depot In January and is not used to undertake the trial run.

The six-coach train can also function as a driverless Metro, an option which authorities say will be explored once the commercial operations begin. The indigenously designed Metro cars will operate on 25 kV AC traction power and come equipped with CCTV surveillance cameras. These rakes also have a provision for carrying passengers' bicycles in the coaches.

Currently, the MMRDA is carrying out Dynamic trial run on 20 km stretch between Dhanukarwadi and Aarey on Metro Line 2A and 7. Meaning, the metro train will be operated in synchronization with signals, platform screen doors, telecom among other crucial systems to ensure smooth operations. With integration of traction control and management system (TCMS) the trial run is held.

Once the trial run is completed successful the 20km stretch will be open for public and later the entire corridor will be opened to the public.

The MMRDA had reportedly placed an order for 378 coaches at Rs 3,015 crore in November 2018. The authority then placed an order for 12 more trains of six coaches each for line 2B (DN Nagar-Mankhurd), 7A and 9 (Dahisar-Mira Bhayander and Andheri to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport).