Mumbai: Second AC double-decker e-bus starts plying with modifications suggested by passengers

Within a month of introducing the first air-conditioned electric double decker bus (e-bus), the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has started plying second such vehicle in the city.

According to BEST official, second double decker air conditioned bus was introduced in last week with few modifications as suggested by the passengers. The first electric double decker bus was introduced in the city on February 21.

The second such bus, registered at the Vashi Regional Transport Office (RTO) on March 17, is being operated on route no 138 between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Backbay Depot in south Mumbai, besides being used for heritage tours during weekends.

Currently, the BEST has only 45 diesel-run double decker buses in its fleet and the new electric double decker buses are going to replace the conventional ones in a phased manner. The transport undertaking had ordered 900 double decker buses from two companies, but the BEST has now cancelled the contract of one of the firms that was supposed to provide 700 buses.

In second double decker bus, the bell that the conductor uses to alert the drivers to stop or move the bus, is fitted to the lower deck roof just near the front door. In the first e-bus, the bell is just above the seats in the first row near the front door. Apart from that BEST has also made improvement in the front staircase in the second bus.