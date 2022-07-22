Mumbai: SEC issues order for drawing lots for giving quota to OBCs in BMC and 13 other municipal corporations

File Photo

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday issued orders for drawing lots for giving reservation to OBCs in 14 municipal corporation including BMC and 25 zilla parishads, 285 panchayat samitis and 221 nagar parishads and nagar panchayats and 9,000 plus gram panchayats. This is in the wake of the Supreme Court’s order restoring up to 27% OBC quota bust not exceeding 50% quota limit in urban and rural local bodies in the upcoming elections. Of the 236 BMC wards, 63 wards will be reserved for OBC candidates.

The list of 13 other municipal corporations included Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivali, Kolhapur, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola and Nagpur.

As per the SEC’s order, these municipal corporations will publish on July 26, 2022 in newspapers and on websites and notice boards the time schedule for drawing lots for giving reservation to OBC, OBC (women) and general (women). The lots will be drawn on July 29, release of draft on ward wise reservation on July 30, invite suggestions and objections from July 30 to August 2 and publication on August 5 of ward wise reservation after considering the suggestions and objections received.

Similar time schedule will be applicable for 25 Zilla Parishads and nagar parishads.

As the reservation of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Caste (Female), Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Tribe (Female) is in descending order of population and there is no change in this reservation due to reservation of seats for backward class of citizens, the reservation of seats will remain as per lots drawn on May 31. However, the reservation for general women is being cancelled.