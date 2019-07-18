Mumbai: Search, rescue ops called off

Mumbai: More than 24 hours after the collapse of a residential building in Dongri area here, the search and rescue operation for survivors was called off on Wednesday, officials said. No more survivors were found at the site of the building crash located in a congested lane in south Mumbai, they said.

The four-storey illegal building had caved in at around 11.40 am Tuesday, killing 13 (rpt 13) people. Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), had launched a search and rescue operation to locate survivors under the debris.

“The search and rescue operation has been called off after removal of the debris and search of the entire area,” Sachidanand Gawde, PRO of the NDRF battalion engaged in the exercise, said.

NDRF personnel were at the site for over 28 hours. He said a total of 22 (rpt 22) people were taken out from the crash site, of which 13 (rpt 13) died and nine were injured and admitted in hospital for treatment.