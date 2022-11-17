e-Paper Get App
The forest department, along with its wildlife volunteers, had been continuously monitoring the area and had installed trap cameras since the incident.

Sherine RajUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 10:56 PM IST
Mumbai: Search for leopard who attacked toddler called off | Representative image
Three weeks after a leopard mauled a toddler in the Aarey Colony Unit 15 (on October 24) the forest department has finally called off the search for the big cat. The forest department, along with its wildlife volunteers, had been continuously monitoring the area and had installed trap cameras since the incident. They were successful in trapping five other leopards who were identified, but not the one the forest department was looking for.

Regarding the leopard trapping, range forest officer (Mumbai) Rakesh Bhoir, said, “We trapped the leopard around 6pm on Wednesday. It was trapped in the same location as the incident, has been identified and sent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) where it will live in confinement for now."

Forest officials had suspected that the leopard responsible for the toddler attack may not be a man-eater because it did not continuously attack humans on a regular basis. However, they are relieved that it has been trapped and sent it to SGNP.

Last week, a man working at a cowshed at the same location was attacked by another leopard but survived with minor injuries while the leopard escaped.

