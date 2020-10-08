Mumbai: Scribes, cancer patients, 'divyangjan' can board locals

Accredited journalists, differently abled persons ('divyangjan') and cancer patients will now be allowed to travel on the special suburban train services currently being run by the Central and Western Railways, with valid identity cards/certificates.

This comes after the state government had written to railway authorities on September 28, directing them to allow government-accredited journalists to board local trains. “On the request of Information & Public Relations office of Govt of Maharashtra vide their Letter No. 2020( Reporter- Travel Facility)/2/60 DATED 28.9.20, permission has been granted by Ministry of Railways, Government of India to accredited press reporters, for travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network,” reads the letter.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer (CPRO), WR said accredited press reporters must obtain QR codes from the State Government of Maharashtra at the earliest and until such time, valid identity cards are authorised for entry at the stations.

“Except for essential category staff and specified categories, as per the directives of state govt, others are requested not to rush to the stations. It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for Covid-19. The public is requested not to believe any rumours,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR.

Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for passengers.

