Mumbai: TV reporter Rahul Kulkarni gets bail, 9 held for rioting police custody in Bandra incident

Mumbai: The ABP Majha TV reporter from Osmanabad, Rahul Kulkarni, arrested in connection with spreading misinformation about trains that led to a huge gathering of migrant labourers outside Bandra railway station on Tuesday, was granted bail by a local magistrate court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the nine men arrested by Bandra Police in connection with rioting have been remanded in police custody till April 19.

Kulkarni, who was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (section 269), malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (section 270), intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity (505b), disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (section 188) and abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons (section 117) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, was produced before a magistrate in Bandra on Thursday, where police sought his custody.

The court, however, refused their plea and remanded him in judicial custody, following which his advocate Subodh Desai immediately filed a bail application on a surety of Rs 15,000.

Police officers said the reporter had allegedly filed a 'false' story that the Railways was going to start special trains to ferry migrant workers stranded in Maharashtra back to their native states, causing unrest and resulting in the gathering of hundreds of migrant workers near Bandra railway station on Tuesday.