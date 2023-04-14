Mumbai: Scribe faces criminal complaint over her tweet on Chhatrapati Shivaji

Sujata Anandan | Social Media

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has filed a criminal complaint against senior journalist Sujata Anandan for her tweet on Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The complaint was filed with the senior inspector of Santacruz police station. Rane said by her tweet, Anandan has hurt the sentiments of millions of followers of the Maratha leader. The tweet did not have even an iota of historical truth in it, he said.

Sources in the police said no FIR has been registered in the case. Most likely Anandan will be called to record her statement before taking any further action.

The tweet was posted on April 6 and refers to the RSS, Chhatrapati Shivaji and Veer Savarkar. When contacted by FPJ, Anandan said some people have not understood nuances of the tweet in English.

What did Sujatha write in her tweet?

The senior journalist, responding to a tweet had written, "Taj Mahal is no abomination. It is one of the seven wonders of the world and India gets maximum tourist returns from that monument. Chhatrapati Shivaji was great, of course. But his exploits would be reduced to nothing without the Moghuls he fought against. Defied them. Was captured by them. Escaped their high security dungeons. Defeated them in many battles. Was a constant thorn in the side of Emperor Aurangzeb who could never overcome Shivaji. Take away the Moghuls and you take away the raison d'etre of Chhatrapati Shivaji."

She further had written in her response to another tweet, "How twisted is the bigoted sense of RSS history. Even Shivaji's army was looting and raping, that was what conquering armies did those days. Your great icon Savarkar labelled Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj a rank fool for not raping the daughter-in-law of the Muslim governor of Kalyan and pulling up his soldiers for involving women in their war. Closer home, Bilkis Bano's rapists are sharing platforms with your ministers."

This tweet irked many, who tagging Mumbai Police's official handle, demanded action against her.

