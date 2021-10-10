Mumbai: Scooter-truck collision kills one in Borivali

A 53-year-old scooterist was rammed by a truck driver in Borivali (E) near the Western Express Highway on Friday. The accused driver has been booked and apprehended for rash driving and causing death due to negligence by the Kasturba Marg Police.

According to police, the incident occurred at around Friday evening, near Vasant Marble Complex on the Western Express Highway, when the deceased, Muradali Mohammadali Mamdani, was on the northbound arm of the WEH on his Honda Activa, MH-02-EY-1225. Suddenly, a motor truck, MH-01-CV-5297, came from the rear end and rammed into Mamdani's scooter from behind.

Police said that the accused was driving rashly and had lost his control on the steering wheel, after which he hit Mamdani's vehicle. Due to the impact of the accident, Mamdani was flung off his vehicle and sustained major injuries. While he was rushed to a civic-run hospital for treatment, Mamdani was declared dead during the treatment.

The Kasturba Marg Police have arrested the motor truck driver and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for rash driving, causing death due to negligence. While he was produced before a local magistrate court on Saturday, he was sent to police custody for further probe.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:58 AM IST