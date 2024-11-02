Mumbai: SCLR Extension Set To Open In January 2025

SCLR Extension, Mumbai | File pic

The much-anticipated Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) Extension project is in its final stages, with just 100 meters of a suspension span awaiting installation. This segment, part of a cable-stayed bridge, is on track to be completed once the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) secures necessary traffic permissions for two scheduled blocks, sources said. The phased installation will align with the bridge’s curved design, followed by suspension cables and road surfacing.

The 4.2-kilometer SCLR extension, which began construction in 2016, was initially slated for a 2019 completion but faced delays due to land acquisition issues, particularly with defence land. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently cleared a Rs 16 crore payment to defence authorities, a crucial step in finalizing the project.

Stretching from Kapadia Nagar to Panbai International School, the extension connects key points, including Vakola Junction, Ambedkar Chowk, University Junction, and BKC Junction. This new route is expected to significantly ease traffic flow between Kurla and Vakola, enhancing connectivity across Mumbai’s bustling corridors. With approvals in place, the final stretch is set to open to the public on January 1, 2025.