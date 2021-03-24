Mumbai: Schools cry for more clarity on Classes 1 to 9 and 11 exams

The state school education department has not provided any clarity over examinations of Classes 1 to 9 and 11, said state-board schools. Schools are currently conducting final semester exams of Classes 1 to 9 via online mode but, the state has not given any information regarding paper pattern or mode of conduct of exams. Junior colleges said Class 11 exams are delayed as the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process is still on.

Schools said they do not want to delay the academic year any further by delaying final exams or waiting for directions from the state school education department. The principal of a Khar school said, "We do not want to delay the academic year by deferring final exams. As offline lectures are shut, we are conducting both practical and theory exams via online mode."

Authorities of the state school education department said schools can decide the mode and conduct of final exams of Classes 1 to 9. A senior official of the department said, "It is the responsibility of schools to conduct final exams of Classes 1 to 9. Schools can conduct exams via online mode as offline lectures are currently shut."

While junior colleges said they have not yet conducted exams for Class 11 as the FYJC admission process is still going on. The principal of a Malad college said, "The state has recently extended the final round of FYJC admission online process till March 26, 2021. We cannot conduct exams unless the admission process is completed."