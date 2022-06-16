e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: School van catches fire in Andheri; heavy traffic near Mahakali Caves Road

Although the fire has been brought under control, traffic snarls are still being witnessed around the area, especially on the road towards Andheri station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
Heavy traffic was observed around Mahakali caves road at Andheri East after a school van caught fire near Holy Family High School.

Although the fire has been brought under control there, traffic snarls are still being witnessed around the area, especially on the road towards Andheri station.

A Twitter user while informing about the incident, wrote, "Avoid Mahakali caves road, School van ( Omni) has caught fire near Holy family high school, fire has been brought under control, still lot of traffic from station side."

"We have informed the concerned Traffic Division to look into it," the Mumbai Traffic Police said in response.

article-image
