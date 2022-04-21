Mumbai: Scared over social shame, elderly loses Rs 1.44 lakh to fake Delhi CP

A 71-year-old Malad resident received a shocking call on Monday from ‘Commissioner of Delhi Police’ who told the senior citizen that he will be arrested as his obscene video was doing rounds on social media. Calling from a number unknown to the man, the fake police chief further provided another number to the elderly, averring that the contact would help in getting the video deleted.

The FIR, filed by the complainant with the Malad police, stated, "The man got terrified and thought that he had landed in some trouble. When the victim contacted the said number, the accused demanded money in order to delete the videos. The accused then induced the victim to pay Rs 1.44 lakh in order to delete his so called videos.”

The complainant finally realised that he had been duped when he narrated the unusual conversation to one of his relatives. The kin made the man understand that he has been cheated hence he should lodge a complaint with the police. On Tuesday, a case was filed under relevant sections, including cheating and criminal intimidation, of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:48 AM IST