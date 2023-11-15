Mumbai Scam: Nalasopara Police Arrest 'Magician' Fraudster Who Duped Victims With False Promises Of 'Money Rain' Tricks

Representational Photo

The police have recently apprehended a man who had allegedly duped people by taking money on the pretext of performing magical acts that would result in money rain. The police have learnt about at least four victims who had fallen prey to the fraud.



According to the police, the complainant is a Nalasopara resident. The victim had come in contact with the accused IQ Khan, also a Nalasopara resident, through a friend. The victim's friend had told him that Khan is a magician and can perform magical acts of money rain. In September, the victim had met Khan at his residence.

Accused's absurd claims



During his meeting, Khan had told the victim that if would contribute Rs 2 lakh for the magical acts, then the victim would be given so much money that he would be able to buy his own home. The victim however could only manage Rs 35,000 and Khan promised to double his money in a few days. Khan had also shared a video clip to the victim in which he was posing with bundles of Rs 500 notes, which Khan claimed was an outcome of his magical acts of money rain.



After a few days when the victim asked for his money, Khan kept evading him. Later the victim learnt that Khan had duped three other persons by giving similar false promises of money rain. As of now, four persons, including the victim have been duped to the tune of Rs 6.10 lakh, police said.

Police register case against Khan



Last week, the police had come across information about Khan having been involved in fraudulent activities and apprehended him from Thane. Khan also told the police that the notes in the video which he shared with the victims were bogus and he had prepared the video only to trap unsuspecting victims. The police have registered a case on charges of cheating under Indian Penal Code and anti-superstition law against Khan.

