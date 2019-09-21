Mumbai: Save Aarey, save pretty penny at two Bandra restaurants

Mumbai: In the last few weeks, the protests to stop the cutting down of 2,000 trees at Aarey Colony for the construction of a metro car shed, have intensified. From celebrities to politicians, everyone has picked their side.

Now, there’s more on the plate. Two restaurants at Bandra are offering 25 per cent discounts to customers supporting the “Save Aarey” movement. Supporters can avail of the discounts by signing an online petition.

Cafe Bandra and Bhaijaanz, a Salman Khan-themed restaurant on Carter Road are the two eateries holding out these enticement. The latter is run by a group of people who went to the same school as the actor who is popularly known as — ‘Bhaijaan’.

The initiative is backed by Shiv Sena core committee member and politician Rahul Kanal. Kanal, a member of the Maharashtra Restaurants and Employees’ Association, has urged the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to ask all members to offer the discount. “First of all, we are human beings and Mumbaikars. It’s our sole responsibility to stand up for nature,” said Kanal.

“Restaurants and bars often have happy hours, so I decided we could offer similar discounts to support our cause. What does it matter, the loss of a certain amount of money for the cause of nature?” he asked.

Earlier, members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged the saffron party was being hypocritical as it was only protesting on social media. To which Kanal said, “Our stand is based on humanitarian grounds, we don’t need to blow our trumpet highlighting our deeds, nor do we have the need to politicise it, as nature belong to everyone. Our leaders and party members know exactly what we are doing.”

It is being speculated whether the Sena will field Kanal from the Bandra West constituency for the upcoming state assembly elections. State Minister of school education Ashish Shelar is the current sitting MLA from this constituency.