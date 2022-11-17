e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Savarkar's grandson lodges complaint against Rahul Gandhi for `insulting' Savarkar

Ranjit Savarkar, the late freedom fighter's grandson, in a complaint lodged at Shivaji Park police station here also demanded that Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole too should be booked for `making similar statements'.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Savarkar's grandson lodges complaint against Rahul Gandhi for `insulting' Savarkar | ANI
Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson on Thursday registered a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "insulting" Savarkar, police said.

Ranjit Savarkar, the late freedom fighter's grandson, in a complaint lodged at Shivaji Park police station here also demanded that Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole too should be booked for `making similar statements'.

No First Information Report has been registered yet, said a police official.

Rahul Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, continued to target Savarkar accusing him of helping the British and writing mercy petitions to them out of fear.

Addressing a press conference at Wadegaon in Maharashtra's Akola district, Gandhi showed documents dating back to 1920 from government records, claiming that they contained a letter written by Savarkar to the British.

"No FIR has been registered. We are conducting further probe," said a police official.

