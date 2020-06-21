Mumbai: Santosh Borhade has worked at a steady clip throughout the lockdown, for free

Mumbai: Barbers across the state, who have found themselves abruptly pushed to the proverbial razor's edge for more than three months now, are demanding that they be allowed to get back to work. But there is one of their ilk who took it upon himself to remain busy throughout the lockdown. His name is Santosh Borhade and he has given away at least 500 free haircuts so far.

Since the lockdown was announced, Borhade, who has a salon in Dongri police station, has been incessantly chopping away for free, ensuring that Covid warriors, who include policemen, doctors, hospital staff and even sanitation workers maintain that trim look.

"There is no lockdown for frontline workers. Policemen are particularly required to be well-dressed, clean-shaven and sport trim haircuts. For that last aspect, the services of a barber are required. So, I decided I would trim their hair for free and have been doing so since the end of March, " said Borhade.

In the business since 2003, Borhade has adapted to the requirements of the lockdown. He has been wearing a mask, gloves and has been sanitising equipment before each use, bearing in mind he is a family man and the father of three kids.

He was forced to take a break recently, after his wife, Sonali, who is a staff nurse at JJ Hospital, tested positive while working in the hospital's Covid ward. Borhade had to quarantine himself, which he did, resuming after 14 days of isolation.

"Since March, I have provided haircuts to around150 policemen and 350 people from JJ Hospital, from Class 4 workers to the hospital dean," he recounts.

"Police and doctors are battling the pandemic at the frontline but there are other heroes like Borhade, who work in the shadows, their work too must be appreciated, " said Assistant Police Commissioner of Dongri division Avinash Dharmadhikari.