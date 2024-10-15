 Mumbai: Santacruz Police Files FIR Against Congress Spokesperson Atul Londhe For Allegedly Sharing Doctored Video Of HM Amit Shah
Amit Shah's comments, made in a poll rally in Telangana, about ending reservations for Muslims were edited to sound like he was advocating abolition of all forms of reservation, including that for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 02:01 AM IST
Maharashtra Congress chief spokesman Atul Londhe | File Photo

Mumbai: A case has been registered at Santacruz police station against Atul Londhe, the Maharashtra spokesperson of the Congress for allegedly showing a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a debate on a television news channel, a Mumbai police official said.

Londhe has been booked on the complaint of BJP leader Rupesh Malasure for allegedly spreading fake information, the Santacruz police station official said.

“As per the complainant, he came across this act of Londhe while checking some old clips pertaining to political debates. Malasure has said spreading such misinformation could result in serious law and order issues and disrupt the elections in Maharashtra,” the official informed.

