Mumbai: Sanpada trader held for cheating Malaysian national of ₹1.09 Cr | FPJ

Mumbai: The Sanpada police arrested a 54-year-old man from Sanpada for allegedly cheating a Malaysian national on the pretext of exporting sugar. The accused took Rs 1.09 crore from the Malaysian national and did not send the consignment.

The accused was identified as Ganapathi Durairaj and he was running Gasari Exports Pvt Ltd, Sanpada. In June 2022, Durairaj advertised on the India Trade website for the export of sugar in the name of Crystal White Sugar. He also has an office at sector 18 in Sanpada.

How the trader was duped

The Malaysian buyer came to know through the advertisement and sent a quotation to buy sugar to Gasari Exports Pvt Ltd, Sanpada.

The relatives of the Malaysian victim also visited the office of Durairaj where he showed him the export license and other forged documents. He also informed me that the sugar plant is in Kolhapur in Maharashtra. As per the deal, the buyer had to pay only 10 percent payment through bank transfer and the rest after receiving the consignment.

The Malaysian victim of ZMCO Trade transferred 1,39,590 US Dollars or Rs 1.09 crores to Gasari Exports Pvt Ltd. However, after paying the amount, the delivery of sugar was kept delayed. Despite repeated visits and enquiry to Gasari Exports Pvt Ltd office, there was no positive response.

Finally, on April 21, the victim approached Turbhe police and registered a case of cheating. Vivek Pansare, DCP zone 1 said that after the initial investigation, Durairaj was arrested for cheating and sent to police custody for two after presenting before the court.