 Mumbai: Sanjay Raut's Brother Grilled For Five Hours By EOW In Khichdi Scam
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut's Brother Grilled For Five Hours By EOW In Khichdi Scam

"I am being targeted as my brother is Sanjay Raut, and this move is to defame us," said Sandeep Raut

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

Rajya Sabha MP and Uddhav Thackeray group faction leader Sanjay Raut's brother Sandeep Raut was interrogated by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Friday for five hours, in the Khichdi Scam case.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had given the contract of making khichdi for the migrant labourers to the Sahyadri Refreshments and for the same the civic body paid ₹5.93 crore. During an investigation, EoW found that Sahyadri Refreshment transferred lakhs of rupees to the bank account of Sandeep Raut, for which he was summoned to find out the reason why he was given the money. 

"I am being targeted as my brother is Sanjay Raut"

On Friday, at around 11:30 am, Raut entered the EoW office for interrogation and he came out at around 4:30 pm. While talking to the media, Raut said that he was being 'targeted' as he is the brother of Sanjay Raut. "I am not part of any scam. The police had demanded my bank statement and they claim to have found ₹7 lakh being transferred to my account. I am being targeted as my brother is Sanjay Raut, and this move is to defame us," said Sandeep Raut, adding that he will cooperate in all possible ways to find out the real truth. 

EoW registered a case against businessman Sjut Patkar, a close friend of a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil alias Bala Kadam, Sahyadri Refreshments' Rajeeb Salunkhe, Force One Multi Service's partners and employees, Sneha Caterer's partners and other BMC officers on September 2, after they found irregularities while carrying out the contracts for distribution of Khichdi to migrants. The khichdi, which was bought at a cost of ₹16 per container, carrying 300 grams from the sub-contractor, was charged at ₹33 per container from the civic body. The FIR was registered at Agripada police which was then taken over by the EoW. 

article-image

