Mumbai: Sanjay Raut slams Marathi Ministers in Delhi for defaming state

Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre, saying that, earlier, it made people stand in long queues for their money after demonetisation and, now, for vaccination following the shortage of supply. He also led a blistering attack at the BJP ministers from Maharashtra in the Narendra Modi-led government and said that they are at the front to attack the state government. “Such cases were never seen in the past. During that time, the central government ministers from Maharashtra always kept in mind the interest of the state and its people,” he said.

Raut’s attack came at a time when BJP has been targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its inefficiency in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and managing the ongoing vaccination drive. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had alleged that Maharashtra’s reputation has been tarnished. He further asked the state government not to play politics over the supply of vaccines, as despite supply of 1.06 crore doses, 23 lakhs were still available.

“There was a time when we had Marathi ministers and leaders from Maharashtra in Delhi. No matter which party they belonged to, when it came to Maharashtra, they would come together and continue to fight for the rights of Maharashtra at the Centre. But now the picture is quite the opposite. Now, our Marathi ministers in power are sitting there and defaming Maharashtra. I have never seen in the history of the world that my own state was discredited in Delhi,” said Raut. “What kind of politics is this?” he asked.

Raut also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for the lack of vaccine supply to Maharashtra. “Vaccine is a vital thing for a person at this moment. On the one hand, the PM has appealed to the chief ministers of all the states and union territories to organise a Tika Utsav or vaccine festival to inoculate as many people as possible and thereby create awareness. However, in Maharashtra, where BJP is not in power, there is a shortage of vaccine doses. Here, Shiv Sena is the chief minister. This is nothing but a brutal politics,” alleged Raut. He further said, despite half of the population than Maharashtra, the central government has supplied more vaccines to Gujarat. "We don't want to bring politics into this, you don't. BJP has 105 legislators at least. For the constituencies, they should bring vaccine doses from the central government,” said Raut. He further noted that Maharashtra is not the monopoly of any one political party.