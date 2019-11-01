Mumbai: Sanjay Raut calls on Sharad Pawar

In a move to mount pressure on the BJP, Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed to have met the NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday. This was to signal that the Sena is in talks with the NCP for government formation.

The party's MLA and chief spokesperson Nawab Malik, however, said that no such meeting took place, which is being seen as political posturing. As a matter of fact, even as the NCP and the Congress rubbished any such hobnobbing, there was frantic activity in both camps.

Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday morning, at Pawar's Mumbai residence, Silver Oak. They discussed the possibility of supporting the Sena.

The NCP is ready to support the Sena and join the government. Congress leaders, in an informal conversation, said they were positive about supporting the Sena in government formation. "But for this, we must get the high command's nod," the leaders said. They are expected to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday and discuss this issue.

"We may support the Sena, as it is now a question of survival for us. We do not have money to contest elections. In the future, this condition will worsen.

If the BJP can be kept away from power, it will automatically weaken," a senior Congress leader said, explaining the rationale behind the support.