Mumbai: Sanjay Raut asks if prisons, probe agencies have been privatised

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has led a scathing attack against BJP leaders who are announcing that MVA leaders will be put behind the bars.

Raut took a dig at the BJP and questioned ‘’Are prisons being sold? Has the Union government privatised prisons and central probe agencies?"

"Have you become the master of the law?’’ he further asked.

Raut said every day BJP leaders, who recently joined the party and had“no connection with the party ideology”, were threatening to put political rivals in jail. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is privatising all public and government assets. Have prisons and central probe agencies been privatised? Are prisons your private property?” he sought to know.

Raut’s outburst came against the backdrop of the recent actions initiated by the central probe agencies including CBI, ED, Income Tax against the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders. Already Shiv Sena's ruling allies NCP and Congress have slammed BJP for the alleged misuse of central probe agencies against the opponents and for playing vendetta politics.

State’s former home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh was earlier this month arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case. Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, who is a close confidant of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had earlier appeared before the ED in connection with a money laundering case registered against Deshmukh and others.

The Income Tax department last month raided some businesses linked to family members of state Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. The Income Tax department last week has confirmed that it has provisionally sent orders to Pawar's relatives, who were raided last month, to attach their properties in Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Goa, and also over two dozen land parcels across the state with a combined market value of around Rs 1,400 crore.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:12 AM IST