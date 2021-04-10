Mumbai: Sanjay Pandey gets additional charge as Maharashtra DGP

Senior IPS (Indian Police Service) officer and Director General of Maharashtra State Security Corporation, Sanjay Pandey has been given additional charge as the Maharashtra Director General (DGP) of Police.

The state Home Department issued the order late on Friday evening.

Sanjay Pandey was earlier DG, Home Guards with an additional charge of Maharashtra State Security Corporation.

Hemant Nagrale earlier held the additional charge of state DGP, but when he was transferred as the Mumbai Police Commissioner last month, the charge was given to the Director-General of Anti Corruption Bureau Rajnish Seth, a 1988 batch IPS officer.

After which Pandey had alleged that seniority was overlooked while making transfers and appointments among senior ranks.

Speaking to ANI he had said, "Not just current government but the previous government has also been unjust to me. Seniority was overlooked while making transfers and appointments among senior ranks. The current government's actions aren't as per SC orders."