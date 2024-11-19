Mumbai: Samta Nagar Police Book 6 People For Kidnapping & Assaulting 27-Year-Old Man Over Unpaid Loan

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar police have booked six persons for allegedly kidnapping a 27-year-old man and assaulting him over the recovery of unpaid dues related to a loan.

About The Case

The victim, Vinay Chaurasia, had taken Rs 2.50 lakh cash from a friend's relatives, assuring them he would secure a home loan for them. However, the loan was not approved and the friend’s relatives demanded their money back.

On November 17, they allegedly arrived at his home, physically assaulted him, and forcibly took him and held him captive. According to the FIR, Chaurasia resides in Kandivali East and audits for a private company. His friend Laxmi Thakur’s mother, Poonam Thakur, and sister, Seema Jha, were seeking a home loan and contacted Chaurasia. He assured them he would secure the loan for them and accepted the money via online transfer.

On October 24, the bank rejected the loan application. When Poonam and Seema demanded their money back, Chaurasia sought time. On November 17, at 4.17 am, Poonam and Seema, along with accomplices, allegedly arrived outside his house and verbally abused him. A frightened Chaurasia hid in the bathroom. When his mother opened the door, the accused forcibly entered the house and damaged household goods. They also broke the bathroom door, allegedly assaulted him, and forcibly took him to Thakur Complex, Kandivali East, on a scooter, where they continued to allegedly abuse and physically assault him. Later, they took him in an auto-rickshaw to Divya Palace Hotel on Kashimira Road, Thane, where they held him captive in a room.

As per the FIR, he was asked to call his mother and ask for the money. When he contacted her, she said she would file a police complaint against the kidnappers. Subsequently, the accused fled. Poonam Thakur, and Seema Jha then took Chaurasia in an auto-rickshaw around 6 pm the same day to the Samta Nagar police station. Chaurasia filed a complaint against six persons for voluntarily causing hurt, kidnapping, and other sections.