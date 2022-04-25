Mumbai: Samruddhi Mahamarg's partial inauguration of 210 km stretch postponed

In a latest development in Samruddhi Mahamarg project, the Maharashtra State Road and Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Monday said that the inauguration of 21k km stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazaar has been postponed.

The MSRDC said the wildlife overpass arch type super structure strips got damaged due to which the inauguration of the partial opening of expressway has been pushed ahead.

The arch work of said overpasss was to finish by April end however now it will be take another one and half months time.

"Experts consultation will be taken for reconstruction of arch strips," said MSRDC.

A highly placed source to the FPJ had earlier said that the partial inauguration was most likely to take place on May 2.

The said stretch of 210 kilometres between Nagpur and Shelu Bazaar will be benefitting those travelling between Nagpur -Washim, Nagpur-Amravati and vice versa. The source stated that it is an agricultural belt and a lot of farmers and stakeholders who are into agribusiness will have an easy and seamless new road saving their fuel and time largely.

The MSRDC will charge Rs 1.73 per kilometre as the toll for cars and other light vehicles, which means the toll rate for 210 kilometres stretch will cost nearly Rs 361 for cars and other light motor users.

Notably, ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was going to share the dais with the existing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during the inaugural ceremony.

It would be an important event between two political parties BJP and ruling Shiv Sena especially when Ex-CM Fadnavis was kept away from Mumbai Metro partial inauguration event.

Wherein it triggered a war of words between the Mahavikas Aghadi government and the BJP.

The latter claimed that the Sena was taking credit for the work done under the Devendra Fadnavis administration, and the party boycotted the inauguration as Fadnavis wasn’t invited.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 02:35 PM IST