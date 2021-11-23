e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,579 new COVID-19 cases, 236 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 315
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 03:24 PM IST

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar files online police complaint against Nawab Malik over 'WhatsApp chats' tweeted by him

FPJ Web Desk
Kranti Redkar | ANI

Kranti Redkar | ANI

Advertisement

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar has filed an online complaint with Mumbai Police over screenshots of 'WhatsApp chats' tweeted by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

"A Twitter handle has created my false handle and created a fake chat. He also used my photo as a profile photo for that handle. The screenshot of the said fake chat has been tweeted by Nawab Malik from his Twitter handle without verifying, " she said in her complaint.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 03:24 PM IST
Advertisement