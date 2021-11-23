Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar files online police complaint against Nawab Malik over 'WhatsApp chats' tweeted by him

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar has filed an online complaint with Mumbai Police over screenshots of 'WhatsApp chats' tweeted by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

"A Twitter handle has created my false handle and created a fake chat. He also used my photo as a profile photo for that handle. The screenshot of the said fake chat has been tweeted by Nawab Malik from his Twitter handle without verifying, " she said in her complaint.

Kranti Redkar Wankhede, wife of NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede files an online Police complaint with Mumbai Police, over the screenshots of some WhatsApp chats tweeted by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. pic.twitter.com/1e5sDbcoQK — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 03:24 PM IST