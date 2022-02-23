Mumbai: Salesman loses Rs 1.14 lakh while enquiring about Rs 200 transaction; accused booked

A salesman recently lost ₹1.14 lakh after he had contacted a customer care of a nationalized bank to enquire about an unauthorized transaction of ₹200. The case has been registered at Saki Naka police station in Andheri, wherein the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on February 22, when the complainant, a 24-year-old salesman with a chain of retail supermarkets, had noticed a day earlier that ₹200 was debited from his account. In a bid to ascertain the reason, the complainant ran a Google search for the number kg customer care, wherein he was redirected to a number and called it.

Upon calling, the man on the other side identified himself as Aalam, an agent of the bank. When the complainant shared his ordeal of having noticed an unauthorized transaction of ₹200, Aalam assured to help him out. Subsequently, Aalam asked the complainant to download AnyDesk, a screen sharing application, following which he shared an OTP.

Within a couple of minutes, there were two unauthorized transactions made from the account to the tune of ₹14,756 and ₹1,00,000. The complainant received another call from the same number, wherein he had realising that he had been duped. Choosing not to answer the call, the salesman immediately approached the Saki Naka Police and lodged a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, a case of cheating and impersonation was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. While no arrests have been made, police have contacted the bank's nodal officer and are investigating the matter further.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:57 PM IST