 Mumbai: Saifee Hospital Marks World Lupus Day 2026 With Patient Awareness And Support Programme
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Mumbai: Saifee Hospital Marks World Lupus Day 2026 With Patient Awareness And Support Programme

Saifee Hospital in Mumbai marked World Lupus Day 2026 with a multidisciplinary awareness programme focused on lupus management, prevention, and treatment advances. Nearly 30 patients and caregivers attended sessions led by medical specialists covering kidney, heart, neurological health, vaccinations, and patient support.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
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Saifee Hospital | File Photo

Mumbai, May 13: World Lupus Day 2026 was marked at Saifee Hospital, Charni Road, on May 10 with a multidisciplinary patient awareness programme titled “Living Well with Lupus: Knowledge, Prevention & New Horizons.”

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), commonly known as lupus, is a rare autoimmune disease that commonly affects young women and is often missed or diagnosed late because of its varied symptoms.

Experts discuss treatment and awareness

The interactive session was attended by nearly 30 patients and caregivers, who participated in discussions on vaccination, kidney health, cardiovascular and neurological manifestations of lupus, and newer treatment advances. Patients also shared their personal journeys and experiences with one another, creating a supportive and engaging environment.

The sessions were led by Dr Trupti Gilada (Infectious Disease Specialist), Dr Zaheer Virani (Nephrologist), Dr Ruchit Shah (Cardiologist), Dr Arjun Shah (Neurologist), and Dr Aneesa Kapadia (Rheumatologist).

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The programme was an effort to improve awareness, encourage advocacy, and build a stronger support system for people living with lupus.

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