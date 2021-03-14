Mumbai: Sachin Vaze’s arrest just a beginning, Hiren death case yet to solved, says Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, who had targeted the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government during the recently concluded budget session, on Sunday claimed the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze is just a beginning and there are lot many things which will come to the fore in the days to come.

“Sachin Vaze's arrest raised questions on the state government. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh were shielding him as if they were his lawyers. I think only one angle has come out but the Mansukh Hiren death case isn't solved yet. Probe will reveal who was involved & what was the intention,” said Fadnavis.

“Vaze was suspended by the High Court for 16 years. When I was CM, Shiv Sena leaders demanded to revoke his suspension. The new government took him back giving an excuse of COVID and was made Crime Intelligence Unit's chief and was given major cases. This is despite the head of the unit is always an officer with the rank of a police inspector,’’ noted Fadnavis.

“Since Vaze's case was serious, I raised it in the assembly based on the evidence I had. However, if the police act like this, the situation will be difficult. He also questioned what will happen to the security of the state. Given the importance of Waze and the growing response, was it all because he was a Shiv Sainik?’’ asked Fadnavis.

He further revealed, "When I was the Home Minister, Shiv Sena had played a major role in Vaze’s case,’’ he noted.

Fadnavis, however, clarified that he had nothing personal against Vaze but he has been raising issues which are quite important for the state. But Fadnavis reiterated his allegation that the government was protecting Vaze and asked why that was so.

During the recently concluded budget session, Fadnavis had strongly demanded that NIA should investigate into the gelatine laden Scorpio found near the Ambani residence and also questioned Vaze’s role.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat asserted that Vaze’s case seems to be a matter of concern. Police officer Sachin Waze has been arrested by the NIA. Congress leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat reacted to this.

“Governments change but the police machinery is the same. The Maharashtra and Mumbai Police are a world acclaimed police force. After Scotland Yard, Mumbai Police is recognised across the world. The ruling and opposition sides should take care as the morale of police is not impacted, not low. It is the same police force when the opposition was in power. Our police force is capable and we believe in it,’’ said Thorat.