Mumbai: Sabarimala information centre comes to city

The Hariharaputra Samaj, Chembur, has been appointed as the information centre of the famed Sabarimala temple of Kerala.

The appointment has been made by the Travancore Devaswom Board of Kerala. This will be the first information centre outside of Kerala, according to Samaj president Jayant Lapsia. The centre will facilitate devotees planning to visit Sabarimala.

A function will be held on Sunday, March 26, at the Samaj’s temple of Lord Ayyappa which is situated off PL Lokhande Marg, near Chembur railway station on the west side. A formal declaration about the setting up of the centre will be made at the function by the president of the Tranvancore Devaswom Board, K Anandagopan, who will be accompanied by two board members, G Sundaresan and SS Jeevan. The Makaram Festival of the Samaj will commence on March 22 and conclude on March 26.

