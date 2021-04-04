Mumbai: Ryan International bags Edu Advice Award 2021

Managing Director of Ryan International Group of Institutions Grace Pinto has been bestowed upon the prestigious “Life Time Achievement Award 2021” at the recently held Education Conclave and Education Excellency Awards- 2021 organized in New Delhi by Udaan, an NGO working in the field of theatre art, education and social issues in collaboration with Edu Advice.

Dr. Snehal Pinto, received the award on behalf of Grace Pinto from Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Ramdas Athawale in the presence of Dr. Sridhar Srivastava, joint director of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

“We are grateful to Udaan and ‘Edu Advice’ for recognizing our efforts in the segment of education and bestowing the Life Time Achievement Award 2021,” said Grace Pinto.

The awards are aimed to honour and recognize the true educators whose contribution has made a difference in society. A jury of eminent personalities short list the award winners on the merits of the applicants.